45 new jobs for Carlow Town and €2.5million investment announced this morning by MTS

There’s good news on the jobs front in Carlow this morning.

It’s just been announced that the construction materials testing laboratory MTS is to create 45 new jobs, all of which will be based in the town, in the areas of administration, management, laboratory and field technicians, sales and marketing.

In a further €2.5 million investment, the company also aims to increase its overall testing capacity, and add specialised testing services in the next two to three years.

MTS has been operating out of Carlow since 1993, and its Managing Director will be joining Eimear on KCLR Live this morning.