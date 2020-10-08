450 Leaving Cert students affected by results error to get new college offers today

New college places will be offered today to up to 450 students who were affected by the errors with the Leaving Cert.

About 6,100 had their calculated grades upgraded over the past week, after mistakes with the coding system were discovered.

It affected about 7% of their CAO offers, and they’re set to get higher preference offers when round four is out this morning.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Niall Collins, says the controversy will end well today noting “I’d be pretty much satisfied that the vast majority if not all of the 450 pupils who had their grades incorrectly calculated will now be offered a place of their higher preference in college so hopefully everybody will be satisfied when today’s CAO Round Four offers finally come out”.