Covid-19 latest: 46 more deaths, 3,086 new cases with 46 in Carlow & Kilkenny

46 Covid-19 deaths are being reported – the highest number since late April.

Two of the deaths date back to December but the remainder were recorded this month.

3,086 new cases of the disease have been recorded – 46 of them locally.

Carlow has 26 new cases of the virus with the 14-day incidence rate now up to 1,511 per 100,000 population.

20 positive test results reported in Kilkenny on Tuesday mean the fortnightly infection rate went up slightly to 1,196 with the national average now at 1,410 per 100,000.