Covid-19 latest: 47 more deaths, 1,466 new cases, 49 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Another 47 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic, and there are 1,466 new cases.

49 new cases are local with 33 in Carlow and 16 in Kilkenny.

Carlow remains the 3rd worst county in the country with a 14-day incidence rate of 875 per 100,000.

While Kilkenny is now fourth best with a fortnightly infection rate of 349 per 100,000.

472 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 1,567 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 216 in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says it’s very concerning that 878 people have died with the disease this month.

But Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling group, says significant progress has been made recently on case numbers.