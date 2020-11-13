Covid-19 latest: 482 new cases, at least 7 in Carlow & Kilkenny, 7 more deaths

There’s been at least seven positive Covid-19 test in Carlow and Kilkenny after a further 482 cases were confirmed, along with seven deaths.

Every County has recorded new cases in the past 24 hours with 6 in Kilkenny and up to 4 in Carlow.

128 were in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 36 in Limerick, 24 in Donegal and Meath.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 129, which is down from 135 on Thursday.

The infection rate in Carlow is now down to 104 with a slight drop in Kilkenny to 129 per 100,000 for the past 14 days.

258 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, with 35 patients in ICU.