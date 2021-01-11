Covid-19 latest: 4,929 new cases, 117 in Carlow & Kilkenny, 8 deaths

4,929 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported – 117 of them local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been 8 additional virus-related deaths.

78 of the newest cases are reported to be in Carlow with 39 in Kilkenny.

The two counties are now 9th and 13th on the list of worst performing counties respectively with 14-day incidence rates of 1,474 and 1,194 per 100,000 population.

The national average is 1,379 per 100,000.