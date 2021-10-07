5 covid patients in St Luke’s Hospital this morning among 335 nationwide

Latest figures from the HSE shows 5 covid patients at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

And 2 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The national figure this morning stands at 335 with 70 patients in ICU.

Elsewhere new research shows previous infection of Covid-19 gives people who are fully vaccinated protection of up to 94%.

The Zoe Covid study says the Pfizer jab was slightly more effective than the AstraZeneca version – but only by 4%.

Looking at 1.2-million test results, the research showed previous infection – without a vaccine – gave only 65% protection.