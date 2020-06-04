Covid-19 latest: 5 more deaths with 3 local cases among 38 nationwide

Three new local cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in a total of 38 across the country announced by the Department of Health.

A further 5 people with Covid19 have died here bringing the death toll in this country to 1,664.

There have been 25,142 confirmed cases nationwide – 508 on them local.

The total number for Carlow is up three to 169 while there is no change to the Kilkenny figure of 339.