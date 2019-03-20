Five local young people injured in Ballinabranna crash

Five local young people have been taken to hospital after a serious car crash in Ballinabranna.

The car they were travelling in left the road about a mile outside Ballinabranna on the Carlow road on Wednesday.

The five have all been rushed to Hospital at St Lukes and in Portlaoise – some with serious injuries.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The road has been closed and forensic collision investigators have been called in to examine the scene.

Local diversions will be in place for several hours.