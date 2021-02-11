Covid-19 latest: 52 deaths, 866 new cases, 20 in Carlow & Kilkenny

52 additional deaths and 866 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported with 20 of them local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny has had 5 new cases reported but the 14-day incidence rate for the county continues to fall.

At 128 per 100,000 it is now the lowest in the country and less than half the national average of 300 per 100,000.

There’s been 15 new cases in Carlow and the fortnightly infection rate is again the second worst in the country behind Monaghan despite falling slightly to 392 per 100,000.

Epidemiologists estimate that every five people who pick up the virus are passing it on to three or four others, with an R-number of between 0.6 and 0.8.

Professor Phillip Nolan, head of NPHET’s disease modelling group, says the levels of infection in the country are still dangerously high.