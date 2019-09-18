52 new jobs to be created in Kilkenny by US based cyber security company

A US based cyber security company is to create over 50 new jobs in Kilkenny.

Security Risk Advisors is establishing its European Headquarters and Security Operations Centre in the city with the jobs coming on stream over the next 5 years.

The intial jobs will focus on their cyber services, offered to Multinational companies, to enable them to provide a 24/7 service to monitor their clients systems for attacks.

It will be the Pennsylvania-based companys first office outside of the US where they currently have 134 employees.

Tim Wainwright is the Managing Director of Security Risk Advisors. He explains why they chose Kilkenny as its base noting “Due to the nearby universities we believe that this is just a great place to build new jobs to grow our team, one of the things that’s interesting about the cyber security industry is that there are not many veterans in our space, there are not very many individuals who have even ten years of experience so when Security Risk Advisors is looking for a location we’re looking for a place that is situated near universities that we can offer excellent internships, coopts which convert to full time offers & build our team from the ground up”

