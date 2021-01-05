Covid-19 latest: 5,325 new cases, 104 in Kilkenny & Carlow, with 17 deaths

5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported with 104 of them in Carlow and Kilkenny.

NPHET says there’s been 17 further deaths.

66 of the new cases are being reported in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate is now 564 per 100,000 population.

Carlow’s had 38 new positive test results with a fortnightly infection rate of 520, while the national average is 674 per 100,000.