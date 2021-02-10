Covid-19 latest: 54 more deaths, 1,006 new cases, less than 12 in Carlow & Kilkenny

54 deaths and 1006 new cases have been reported with 11 or less in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

Seven new cases have been recorded in Carlow with the 14-day incidence rate falling to 408 per 100,000 and the country dropping to third on the list of worst counties behind Waterford and Monaghan.

There’s been less than five new cases in Kilkenny with the infection rate down slightly again to 139 per 100,000.

There are 1,032 people in hospital – down 72 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in ICU has also fallen by 9 to 173.

The number of new clusters of Covid-19 in private homes more than doubled last week.

There were 75 new outbreaks in these settings – compared to only 35 the week before.

There were 12 new clusters in nursing homes or community hospitals, with 482 cases confirmed in these settings.

There were 29 new outbreaks in workplaces, with 112 cases among staff.