56 confirmed cases of covid and 35 patients on trolleys at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny

St Luke’s is appealing for people to stay away from its Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary.

The local hospital has seen another spike in the number of covid cases with 56 patients testing positive – 3 of them needing intensive care.

Trolley numbers have also been high in recent days with 35 patients awaiting a bed today.

24 of them are in the Emergency Department.

A statement issued on behalf of the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny on Tuesday appealed to people to consider all other options before presenting at the ED.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed a high number of patients attending in recent days:

“There has been an exceptional rise in admission of patients with Covid-19 over the past 5 days. There’s also been an increase in daily presentations to the acute floor”