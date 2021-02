56 new deaths have been reported this evening including a 16 year old.

There’s been 574 new cases – 13 of them local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s registered 8 new cases of the virus with the 14 day incidence rate dropping to 213 per 100,000.

Kilkenny has had 5 new cases with the infection rate just under a hundred at 99 per 100,000.