56 on the shortlist for Kilkenny Business awards

The businesses that have been shortlisted for this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards have been announced.

Over 150 applicants have been examined and narrowed down to just 56 enterprises. They will now go on to the panel interview round which takes place next Wednesday.

The strongest categories for entries this year were Customer Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year & Service Provider of the Year.

President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Marion Acreman told KCLR news the response has been great.

The 20 category winners and the overall Business of The Year award will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 16th in Lyrath Estate Hotel along with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘Presidents award.

KCLR is nominated for Excellence in Communications.