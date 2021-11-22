5,634 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 5,634 cases of Covid-19.

There are 684 patients being treated in hospital for the virus, an increase of 16 since yesterday, while 126 are being treated in ICU.

The number locally has jumped to 23 patients with the virus at St Luke’s – 2 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Taoiseach has said the vaccination programme gives the Government options to avoid another lockdown.

Ministers have said a change in people’s behaviour could mitigate the risks of any more restrictions being needed before Christmas.

Minister Simon Harris said no outcome is yet inevitable.

Micheál Martin has said the Government has more options than just moving to another lockdown.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation says 500 trainee-teachers a week being made available to substitute classes would relieve some pressure due to absenteeism.

A meeting takes place tomorrow between the union and the Department of Education on the possibility of allowing more student teachers take over classes.

A survey shows 600 teachers were absent due to Covid-19 in a quarter of primary schools in the first two weeks of the month.

Local principal Simon Lewis says it is causing massive disruption with nine teachers missing from Carlow Educate Together on Monday.