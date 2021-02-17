Covid-19 latest: 57 more deaths, 650 new cases, 12 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There’s been 57 more Covid-related deaths and 650 new cases – 12 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

7 positive test results have been notified in Carlow where the 14-day incidence rate is down to 5th worst in the country at 327 per 100,000.

Kilkenny has also seen its infection rate drop further to 113 per 100,000 after 5 new cases, with only Kerry faring better at this stage

831 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU.

NPHET says nine out of every ten cases now are the B117 UK variant.