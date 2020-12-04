Covid-19 latest: At least 6 cases in Carlow and Kilkenny, 265 nationally, 6 deaths

There’s been at least six new local cases of Covid-19 after NPHET reported a total of 265 confirmed cases and six more deaths.

Kilkenny had five new positive test results the county’s 14-day incidence rate rising by one to 148 per 100,000.

Carlow’s fortnightly infection rate has dropped from 98 to 93 100,000 after less that five new cases were reported.

The national average is now down two from 80 to 78 per 100,000.

Kilkenny and Carlow remain 3rd and 7th respectively on the list of worst performing counties.