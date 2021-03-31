KCLR News

Covid-19 latest: 6 deaths, 411 cases, less than 5 in Carlow & Kilkenny

No new cases have been confirmed in Kilkenny, with up to 4 cases reported in Carlow

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 31/03/2021
Coronavirus updates on KCLR

There have been 6 more Covid-related deaths announced by NPHET and 411 new cases of Covid-19, with less than five locally.

No new cases have been confirmed in Kilkenny, where the 14-day incidence rate of 39 per 100,000 is only bettered by Co Kerry.

Up to 4 more cases have been reported in Carlow but the county’s infection rate is back down under the 100-mark at 91 per 100,000 and ninth best in the country.

Health officials said the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 31/03/2021