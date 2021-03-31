KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 6 deaths, 411 cases, less than 5 in Carlow & Kilkenny
No new cases have been confirmed in Kilkenny, with up to 4 cases reported in Carlow
There have been 6 more Covid-related deaths announced by NPHET and 411 new cases of Covid-19, with less than five locally.
No new cases have been confirmed in Kilkenny, where the 14-day incidence rate of 39 per 100,000 is only bettered by Co Kerry.
Up to 4 more cases have been reported in Carlow but the county’s infection rate is back down under the 100-mark at 91 per 100,000 and ninth best in the country.
Health officials said the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.