Six former Councillors in Kilkenny and Carlow in line for gratuity payments

Six former local councillors are to get retirement gratuities of nearly 300 thousand euro between them.

Three in Kilkenny and three in Carlow are in line for the payments according to the details released under the Freedom of Information act.

Long serving Pat Millea tops the list locally – he’s due €75,711.

Carlow’s Walter Lacey also opted not to run again – he and Denis Foley who lost his seat in May are each in line for more than €68,240

Maurice Shortall who also decided himself to step down gets just over €51,012 while Jim Deane in Carlow and Breda Gardner in Kilkenny who both lost their seats get €17,087.98 and €17,060 respectively

Others who lost their seats will not qualify for the gratuity until they reach the age of 50.