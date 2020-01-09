6 horses have been seized by Kilkenny county council

Kilkenny county council has seized 6 horses in the past week.

The local authority has announced it is in possession of the animals that were impounded on Friday last from the Salt Yards area on the Hebron road in the city.

Only one of the 6 females is micro-chipped and a full description of each is listed on the council website.

If they have not been claimed by close of business next Monday, then the council says they will be sold, rehomed or disposed of as outlined in the Control of Horses Act.