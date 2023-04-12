KCLR NewsNews & Sport
6% increase in burglaries across Carlow and Kilkenny in 2022 compared to 2021
The rise however was lower than the national average
There was an increased number of burglaries across Carlow and Kilkenny last year, compared to 2021.
In total, there was a reported 220 burglaries in 2022, representing a 6% increase across the local Garda Division in comparison with the previous year.
The figures, which were released as part of PhoneWatch’s annual Burglary Report, also show a 10% year on year increase in burglaries nationally – the first annual increase since 2017.