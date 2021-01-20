Covid-19 latest: 61 more deaths, 2,488 new cases, 81 in Carlow & Kilkenny

61 more Covid-related deaths are being reported by NPHET – 58 of them this month.

There’s also been 2,488 new cases – 81 local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s had 50 new cases and moves up to 5th on the list of counties with the highest infection rates.

Kilkenny’s reporting 31 more positive test results in the past 24 hours with the 14-day incidence rate dropping under a thousand – it’s now 991 per 100,000.