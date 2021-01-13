Covid-19 latest: 63 more deaths, 3,569 new cases with 94 in Carlow & Kilkenny

63 additional deaths have been reported by NPHET.

5 happened in November with one from December.

3,569 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed with 94 local to Carlow and Kilkenny and 169 in Waterford which is now the 4th worst county in the country.

Carlow and Kilkenny remain 8th and 13th worst respectively according to the infection rates.

In Carlow the 14-day incidence rate is up 45 to 1,556 per 100,000, after 35 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

59 new cases in Kilkenny mean the county infection rate is up 9 to 1,205 per 100,000 population, with the national average now at 1,449.

As of 2pm 1,770 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU.