Covid-19 latest: 68 more deaths, 556 new cases, 14 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been a further 68 Covid-19 deaths and 556 new cases, 14 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow has reported 8 new cases and remains the 2nd worst county in the country behind Monaghan, with a 14-day incidence rate of 451 per 100,000.

However that is down by 55 per 100,000 in the last 24 hours.

Kilkenny has seen 6 new cases and the infection rate has dropped slightly to 148 per 100,000 population – less than half the national average which is now at 319 cases per 100,000 people.

50 of the latest deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in January and 2 in December.

1,104 people are currently in hospital with the disease and 182 are in ICU.