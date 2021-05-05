Covid-19 latest: 7 deaths, 418 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been seven more Covid-related deaths and 418 new cases of the coronavirus with up to eight local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been less than five positive test results reported in each of the local counties.

Kilkenny is still the 3rd best in the country – behind Kerry and Wexford – despite a seven-point rise in the local 14-day incidence rate which is up to 37 per 100,000.

Carlow remains 11th best on 84 cases per 100,000 people, down two on Tuesday’s figures.

The national five-day moving average is 445 cases, while the 14 day incidence rate is 134 per 100,000 population – both up slightly compared to this day last week.

137 people are in hospital with the disease, of which 37 are in ICU.