7,000 tons of electrical waste collected last year in Carlow

Carlow householders are being urged to bring their electrical waste to a free collection day in the town today.

All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge at Carlow Town Hurling Club Car Park until 4.

This includes old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, and even watches.

A surge in lockdown spring cleaning saw more than 7-thousand tonnes of electrical waste collected in Carlow in 2020.

12-point-9 kilos of e-waste was recycled per person in Carlow last year – well above the national average but the target for next year has been set at 14kg per person so there plenty more to do.

There will be another chance to bring your WEEE items to the The Mart in Tullow from 10-4 next Saturday, 12th February.