770 people work in the funds industry in Kilkenny
A new report shows more than 770 people are working in the funds industry in Kilkenny.
Independent Economic Research Organisation Indecon has published the information this morning at a roundtable event finishing up in the city around now.
The report found that activity and growth in the sector brings with it a €14 billion contribution to the economy nationally.
A total of 16,000 people across Ireland are directly employed in the funds sector,