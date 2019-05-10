KCLR NewsNews & Sport

770 people work in the funds industry in Kilkenny

Edwina Grace 10/05/2019

A new report shows more than 770 people are working in the funds industry in Kilkenny.

Independent Economic Research Organisation Indecon has published the information this morning at a roundtable event finishing up in the city around now.

The report found that activity and growth in the sector brings with it a €14 billion contribution to the economy nationally.

A total of 16,000 people across Ireland are directly employed in the funds sector,

