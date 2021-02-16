Seven Oaks Hotel incorrectly named as Carlow’s mass vaccination centres in Govt press release

The Health Minister’s mass vaccination plans are coming in for criticism after one of the locations named locally says nothing’s been confirmed with them.

The Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow town was named as one of the governments 37 locations yesterday.

Hotel manager Michael Walsh told KCLR this morning that they had had some official enquiries a few weeks ago.

But he told us no deal has been agreed or confirmed even after making enquiries since the announcement was made.

The HSE has also now confirmed to KCLR that they are still considering other locations in the town.

Cillín Hill is the venue named for Kilkenny but there don’t seem to be any issues there at this stage.

The Editor of the Irish Daily Mail, Eddie Coffey – who lives in Carlow – says there may be other locations around the country that are still in question.

He says his paper is looking into other locations that might not be fully confirmed and he says Carlow’s might not be an isolated case.