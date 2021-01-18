Covid-19 latest: 8 more deaths, 2,121 new cases, 30 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There’s been 30 new local cases of Covid-19 reported by NPHET in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There has been a total 2,121 new cases and 8 additional deaths reported.

18 positive test results were recorded in Carlow with the 14-day incidence rate dropping to 1,609.

However the latest stats show it has risen one place to 6th on the list of counties with the highest infection rates.

12 new cases in Kilkenny see the infection rate falling to 1,074 and 16th on the table.