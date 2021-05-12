Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths, 448 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been a further 8 Covid-19 deaths and 448 new cases with up to 8 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Less than five new cases are being reported in each of the two local counties.

Kilkenny is 6th best performing county in the country with an infection rate of 43 cases per 100,000 population, with Carlow now 12th at 84 per 100,000.

109 patients are in hospital with the disease, 34 of which are in ICU.

The 5 day moving average of new cases is now 426, down from 445 this day last week.