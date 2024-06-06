Kilkenny is to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The largest seaborne invasion in history happened on this date in 1944 in Normandy, beginning the liberation of France more than four years after World War 11 had broken out.

Tonight from 8pm the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee will host a lecture by Ireland’s Own Con McGrath at the Home Rule Club from 8pm – admission’s €5 with a prize raffle.

Then on Sunday, there’ll be a free re-enaction display and commemoration at MacDonagh Railway Station in the city from 3-6pm.