Covid-19 latest: 8,248 new cases, 82 in Carlow & Kilkenny, 20 more deaths

8,248 new Covid-19 cases have been reported with 82 local to Carlow & Kilkenny.

NPHET are also reporting 20 further deaths.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate has gone over 900 with 903 cases per 100,000 population.

There are also 41 new cases in Kilkenny but the forthnightly infection rate’s dropped to 792, while the national average has climbed to 1,088 per 100,000.

Three cases of a new variant of COVID-19 recently identified in South Africa have been confirmed in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, says “Anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible.

“We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace.”