85 people in Carlow and Kilkenny were homeless in September

It’s a mixed picture when it comes to the latest homelessness figures for Carlow and Kilkenny.

The latest report from the Department of Housing shows there were 58 people without a home in Kilkenny during September, down one from the previous month.

However, Carlow’s figures are up by four – from 23 in August, to 27 last month.

Overall, there were 10,400 people recorded as homeless in September, marking a new record and the 8th consecutive month where the figures were over 10,000.