Covid-19 latest: 8 more deaths and 444 new cases with Carlow among worst performing counties

Eight more people have died with the coronavirus.

There are 444 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, with 11 in Kilkenny and less than five in Carlow.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is still sixth highest in the country at 246 down from 253 yesterday.

Kilkenny’s is up 2 to 136 per 100,000 population – Nationally it’s down to 213.