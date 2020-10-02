9 new Covid cases confirmed in Kilkenny, as 470 people test positive in the Republic

470 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and one further death.

Nine of the latest cases are in Kilkenny, with few or none in Carlow.

198 of the new infections are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal and 19 in Kildare and Limerick.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says the situation nationally is a “matter of serious concern”.

Ronan Glynn says no more than two households should meet up – and that it’s vital people limit the opportunities for the virus to spread.