902 more Covid cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

902 more cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland

It’s after a record 1,080 people tested positive in figures released yesterday.

134 people are in hospital with the virus there today, with 19 being treated in intensive care.

Yesterday, health minister Robin Swann told the Stormont Assembly the outbreak was the worst crisis the Executive has faced since devolution in 1999.

Meanwhile, the North’s deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, has tested negative for Covid-19.

She was tested after a family member was diagnosed with the virus.

O’Neill says she will continue to self isolate and carry out her ministerial duties remotely.