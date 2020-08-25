Covid-19 latest: 92 new cases with Carlow & Kilkenny among affected counties

92 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the country with Carlow and Kilkenny among the counties affected.

No further deaths have been notified in the past 24 hours so the coronavirus death toll remains 1,777.

There is now a total of 28,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland so far.

Of the 92 new cases: 31 are in Tipperary, with 17 in Dublin.

The number of new positive tests in Carlow and KIlkenny hasn’t been specified but 13 other counties also reported cases.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn highlighted the fact that there we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.