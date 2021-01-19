Covid-19 latest: 93 more deaths, 2,001 new cases, 45 in Carlow & Kilkenny

93 new Covid-related have been reported by NPHET.

Three of the deaths happened in December

A total of 2,001 new cases of the disease have been confirmed – 45 of them local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow remains the 6th most infectious county after 25 new cases with a 14-day incidence rate up 21 to 1,630 per 100,000.

While Kilkenny is up one place on the list to 15th with 20 more positive test results and an infection rate of 1,039 – down from 1,074 on Monday.

The national average is 1,335 per 100,000.