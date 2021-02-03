Covid-19 latest: 94 more deaths, 1,013 new cases with 27 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been a further 94 Covid-19 deaths and 1,013 new cases, with 27 locally in Carlow & Kilkenny.

There’s been 15 new cases confirmed in Carlow where the current 14-day incidence rate of 587 is the fourth worst in the country after Monaghan, Louth and Waterford.

There’s been 12 new cases reported in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate is now 201 per 100,000 people – less than half the national average of 424.

1,334 patients with the disease are currently in hospital and 203 in ICUs.