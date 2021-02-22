$98,000 raised so far for Carlow man injured in Australia

Fundraising’s underway to help a young Carlow man left with potentially life-long injuries in Australia.

Stefan Carroll who’s originally from Tullow sustained a spinal cord injury following a diving accident on February 13.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the now Brisbane-based 28-year-old with over $98,000 raised so far.

Speaking to KCLR News from Australia, his boss Liam Sullivan said “Stefan had a freak accident in a swimming pool and he’s left paralysed at the moment and will be for the rest of his life, he broke a C5 and a C7 and he shattered his C6”.

He adds “We’ve set up a gofundme which is going absolutely fantastic at the moment but we’re still hoping that we can keep raising money and get what this man deserves for the rest of his life some good treatment and some good rehab as well, we’ll need a substantial amount of money, as you know yourself, all the electric wheelchairs, mobilisation and everything, cars, everything costs a lot of money in this country, so yes it’s going to cost a lot of money for everything”.

There’s no plan for the young man to return to Tullow with Mr Sullivan saying “Stefan will stay in Brisbane he’s got his Mum and his sister and his stepdad over here so he’ll stay over here”

