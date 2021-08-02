KCLR NewsNews & Sport

A Carlow athlete and a Kilkenny horse set for Olympic stage

Watch out for the grey gelding from Gowran

Carlow’s Marcus Lawler is hurtling towards his Tokyo Olympics debut.

He lines up in heat six of the 200metres at 3:45am Irish time on Tuesday morning.

If he qualifies, he goes again in the semi-finals at 12:50pm.

And he’s not the only local interest in the day’s listings.

Equestrian showjumper Cian O’Connor competes on horse Kilkenny. The grey gelding hails from the Brennan family’s Mill House Stud in Gowran.

That event’s from 11am.

Cian had also taken part in the team eventing for which the Irish crew placed eighth (more on that here) – Carlow’s Sam Watson was part of that team too and who ranked 30th in the individual outing and said “It was a learning Games and not a winning Games”.

While Kilkenny’s Cliodhna Manning was trackside to shout-on her squadmates in the 4 x 400m mixed relay team which finished eighth in their finals last week. The foursome featured Sophie Becker who’s mother’s originally from Kilkenny.

They recorded a time of 3:15.04, the second-fastest ever by an Irish quartet (More on that here).

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Rugby 7s team included player Foster Horan, a former Kilkenny College student. They finished ninth after being beaten by Kenya while Lisa Jacob, who also attended Kilkenny College, is the manager of the country’s women’s hockey side whose quarter-final hopes came to an end when they lost out to Great Britain.

