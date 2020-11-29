A Carlow councillor says changes in St. Mary’s Cemetery are ”distasteful”

A Carlow councillor claims that attempts to free up space in one local burial ground are “distasteful”.

A recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District heard that overcrowding at St. Mary’s Cemetery is becoming a cause for serious concern.

However, Cllr John Cassin claims a number of white crosses have been removed from the site to create additional greenspace

He says there were a number of these crosses in the cemetery that have now disappeared;’ I would hate to think these crosses have been wrongfully removed to create more greenspace in the graveyard.”