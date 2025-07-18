“It’s incredibly unfair to families who rely on these short breaks” thats the view of Patricia Stephenson

The Carlow/Kilkenny Senator is calling for immediate funding of €1.5 million promised to SOS Kilkenny to meet a critical operational shortfall in 2025.

The local service, which supports those with intellectual disabilitiies, yesterday marked its 50th Anniversary.

Currently SOS has just one respite house in use, but it’s not fully accessible and is usually booked up

Senator Stephenson told KCLR News Sycamores House needs to be brought into service so they can meet the very real and growing need for planned accessible respite