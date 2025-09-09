One local man has been nominated for Young Farmer Of The Year.

Brian Fitzpatrick is from Co. Carlow and has been farming in Co. Kildare as a dairy farm manager for the past five years.

He comes from a non-farming background, but developed a strong passion for dairying he previously worked in the animal feed industry and managed a local dairy farm.

Brian is up against Amie Coonan from Tipperary and Isaac Wheelock from Wexford

The Winner will be announced later this evening.

Kilkenny woman and Macra national president Josephine O’Neill congratulated the young farmers on their success. “Congratulations to all participants in this year’s FBD Young Farmer of the Year. These prestigious awards celebrate the passion, determination, hard work and commitment of young farmers. Despite the challenges faced in Irish agriculture today, the FBD Young Farmer of the Year semi-finalists are wonderful ambassadors for all young farmers who work so hard day in day out to incorporate sustainable farming practices and innovative technologies, acting as stewards of the land and leaders of their rural communities. Best wishes to the six finalists as they progress to the final stages of the competition today.”