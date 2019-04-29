A Carlow school has made it to the finals of the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards

One local school’s made the shortlist for the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards.

Twenty-three teenagers from St. Leo’s College, Carlow made it with project Crossing the Line which tackled the serious issues of sexual assault and consent. Through their project, they undertook a range of initiatives to encourage people to speak out about sexual assault and to educate teenagers on the meaning of consent.

The group will compete at the national final in Croke Park on May 15.