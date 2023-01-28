KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A celebration of music and culture kicks off in Carlow tonight as the Pan Celtic National Song Contest returns
Encore will represent Carlow by singing a Cion Cairde composed by Melíosa Breathnach and Clár Ní Dhuinn.
The Pan Celtic National Song Contest returns to Carlow this week for the first time since 2020, after a three-year hiatus due to The Covid Pandemic.
16 original songs chosen from over 30 entries will compete for a €1000 prize and the opportunity to represent the country at the festival’s international round in April.
The judging panel includes a number of Irish music legends, including previous winner Emer O’Flathery.
Tickets for the event, which begins tonight at 8 p.m., are available at the GB Shaw Box Office or at the door.