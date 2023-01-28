A celebration of music and culture kicks off in Carlow tonight as the Pan Celtic National Song Contest returns

The Pan Celtic National Song Contest returns to Carlow this week for the first time since 2020, after a three-year hiatus due to The Covid Pandemic.

16 original songs chosen from over 30 entries will compete for a €1000 prize and the opportunity to represent the country at the festival’s international round in April.

The judging panel includes a number of Irish music legends, including previous winner Emer O’Flathery.

Encore will represent Carlow by singing a Cion Cairde composed by Melíosa Breathnach and Clár Ní Dhuinn.

Tickets for the event, which begins tonight at 8 p.m., are available at the GB Shaw Box Office or at the door.