A costly time upon services says one Bagenalstown councillor

“People taking things too far on Halloween takes the fun out of the night for everyone” – so says Bagenalstown Councillor Andy Gladney after the emergency services were called to deal with a number of incidents in the area on Wednesday.

Councillor Gladney says as well as a man’s car being burnt out, there were also other acts of vandalism.

He says there were incidents of wheelie bins set on fire in various areas, seemed to be a lot of vandalism in comparison to any other nights with a lot of youths accumulating in bunches.

Speaking to KCLR Councillor Gladney noted “a costly time upon services & Carlow County Council at this time of year when funding is very scarce”.