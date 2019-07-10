A County Carlow footbridge scheme “is beginning to mirror the Hollywood blockbuster ‘The Never Ending Story'”

The Tullow footbridge scheme is beginning to mirror the Hollywood blockbuster “The Never Ending Story”.

Cllr Will Paton made the declaration at Mondays council meeting as he announced the scheme is now three months overdue.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue stated that Barrack Street residents in Tullow were questioning the removal of the traffic lights and asking for the rationale behind the decision.

He’s been telling KCLR “The whole thing is further complicated by the fact that there’s works ongoing up at Flynn’s and St Columba’s National School and there’s temporary traffic lights which are double the length of time that you’d normally have for traffic lights. It’s like a domino effect, traffic lights were removed on the square and while it fixed one problem and then it creates the flow of traffic, it’s prohibiting the residents of Barrack Street from getting out”.

He added “But the director did say that he’ll speak to the local area engineer and try & find out can they be reinstalled when the all the works are being done so time will tell”.

Meanwhile, Director of Services Dan McInerney admitted he didn’t know about the traffic lights as the area engineer is on leave until Wednesday.

He said he shared the frustration of councillors on the delays but added that works were almost completed. He said the road would be resurfaced this week, and finally that snagging work on the footbridges would follow.